Dodge & Cox Has $801.63 Million Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Dodge & Cox raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,427,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,648 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $801,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

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About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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