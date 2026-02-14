Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Holdings Raised by Straightline Group LLC

Straightline Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 16.3% of Straightline Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Straightline Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

