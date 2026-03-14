Cactus (NYSE:WHD) President Sells $5,331,905.28 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,426.56. This trade represents a 79.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Joel Bender sold 29,228 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,461,692.28.

On Thursday, March 5th, Joel Bender sold 63,963 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $3,245,482.62.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Cactus had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Cactus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus published a buy on Cactus, giving independent broker support that can boost demand from discretionary investors. Cactus (WHD) Gets a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus published a buy on Cactus, giving independent broker support that can boost demand from discretionary investors. Positive Sentiment: Several research shops raised near?term targets/estimates and price objectives (e.g., Citigroup and Barclays increased price targets; Zacks raised Q1 2027 to $0.86 and bumped a few 2026 quarters), signaling pockets of improved short?term earnings expectations and analyst support.

Several research shops raised near?term targets/estimates and price objectives (e.g., Citigroup and Barclays increased price targets; Zacks raised Q1 2027 to $0.86 and bumped a few 2026 quarters), signaling pockets of improved short?term earnings expectations and analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research retains a “Hold” on WHD and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66). That keeps the consensus framework intact but does not constitute an upgrade to conviction for many investors.

Zacks Research retains a “Hold” on WHD and published a FY2028 view (EPS $3.66). That keeps the consensus framework intact but does not constitute an upgrade to conviction for many investors. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarterly results (Feb. 25) showed an EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.58) and better?than?expected revenue, though revenue was down ~4% year?over?year — supportive for fundamentals but mixed on growth momentum.

Latest quarterly results (Feb. 25) showed an EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.58) and better?than?expected revenue, though revenue was down ~4% year?over?year — supportive for fundamentals but mixed on growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.14; annualized $0.56, ~1.2% yield), a modest income signal but unlikely to be a major catalyst.

Company declared a quarterly dividend ($0.14; annualized $0.56, ~1.2% yield), a modest income signal but unlikely to be a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term EPS forecasts (multiple Q1–Q3 2026 cuts and FY2026 trimmed to $2.64), which lowers short?term earnings expectations and can pressure valuation multiples.

Zacks cut several near?term EPS forecasts (multiple Q1–Q3 2026 cuts and FY2026 trimmed to $2.64), which lowers short?term earnings expectations and can pressure valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by President Joel Bender: recent Form 4 filings show large blocks sold (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and prior lots at ~$50.01 and ~$50.74). Heavy insider sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Form 4 – 106,809-share sale Form 4 – 29,228-share sale

Material insider selling by President Joel Bender: recent Form 4 filings show large blocks sold (106,809 shares at ~$49.92 and prior lots at ~$50.01 and ~$50.74). Heavy insider sales are often viewed negatively by the market even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting the large insider sales and grouping Cactus with other volatile energy/land names can amplify headline-driven selling and short-term volatility. Coverage: President Sells

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cactus by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,432,000 after buying an additional 1,141,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,648,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,343,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,062,000 after acquiring an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $19,563,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 559.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 462,345 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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