Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.1078. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.1168, with a volume of 1,288,673 shares.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 16.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

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Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

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Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.

The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.

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