Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.1078. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.1168, with a volume of 1,288,673 shares.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 16.3%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.
The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidmetal Technologies
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.