Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,570.02 and traded as low as GBX 1,561.78. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,570, with a volume of 63,884 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,644.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,570.02.

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Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 64.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 84.29% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with both bottom-up and top-down stock picking approaches with the focus on factors like businesses financial statements and assessment of their market positions to create its portfolio.

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