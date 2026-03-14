Dodge & Cox Has $2.68 Billion Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,615 shares during the period. Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,682,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $916,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cigna Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,339,000 after buying an additional 492,045 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1,057.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,803,000 after buying an additional 369,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 532,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,929,000 after buying an additional 363,510 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $267.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.94. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cigna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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