Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,384,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,384,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 33.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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