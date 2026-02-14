Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.7% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 119.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 92,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $154.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

