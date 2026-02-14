First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Acquired by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 11.7% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 481,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

