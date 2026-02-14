Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 2.0% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

