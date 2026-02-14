Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 373,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.