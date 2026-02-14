Kailix Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises 14.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 149,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Antero Resources
Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong headline results — management’s Q4 commentary and slides highlighted improved revenue and cash generation that beat some consensus metrics, supporting the bullish reaction. Antero Resources Corp (AR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Moves and Financial …
- Positive Sentiment: Major analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $52 and moved to “overweight” (material upside vs. current levels), and other firms (TD Cowen, BofA) have maintained or reiterated Buy ratings — these notes lift sentiment and can spur buying. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic items cited by analysts — the planned HG acquisition (Antero Midstream-related), ongoing deleveraging and hedging strategy — are being framed as value-accretive and cash-flow supportive, reinforcing buy-side views. Antero Resources: HG Acquisition, Deleveraging, and Hedging Drive Buy-Rated Upside…
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published full Q4 results, press release and slide deck with 2026 guidance — investors will parse guidance details and capex/cash?flow targets; the guidance itself is being treated as a mixed but actionable data point. Antero Resources Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an earnings miss or weaker per?share metrics on alternative measures (Zacks highlighted EPS misses and oil-production pressures), creating mixed headlines that can temper enthusiasm. Antero Resources Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume was reported (significant uptick vs. average), signaling hedging or short interest that could add volatility and act as a short-term headwind. (Options data reported in market summaries.)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Antero Resources
Antero Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.73 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.