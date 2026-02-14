Kailix Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises 14.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 149,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.73 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

