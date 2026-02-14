Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.2667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Marriott International News Summary

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3%

MAR stock opened at $353.89 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

