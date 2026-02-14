SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

