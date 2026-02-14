Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,773 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,029.6% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of SPMD stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.65.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
