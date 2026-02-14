Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,773 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,029.6% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.