Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $697,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.2%

VRSK opened at $181.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.88. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock worth $369,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

