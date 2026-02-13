Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 695,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 482,948 shares.The stock last traded at $21.0675 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Fanuc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fanuc

Fanuc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.36%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC’s product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.