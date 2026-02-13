Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Announces Earnings Results

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tomra Systems ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Tomra Systems ASA, headquartered in Asker, Norway, is a leading provider of sensor?based sorting and collection solutions for the recycling, food and mining industries. The company’s core offering centers on reverse vending machines (RVMs) that automate the collection and sorting of used beverage containers in deposit?return schemes. In addition, Tomra designs and manufactures advanced sorting equipment that employs near?infrared (NIR), X-ray and laser technologies to separate materials such as plastics, metals, glass and paper, as well as to optimize yield and quality in food processing operations.

Founded in 1972 by brothers Petter and Tore Planke, Tomra pioneered the use of automated collection technology to support environmental sustainability and resource recovery.

