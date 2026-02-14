Dravo Bay LLC Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up about 5.3% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC owned 1.60% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7043 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

