Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 262.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $263.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.10 and a 1 year high of $464.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.16.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported a recent quarter that beat estimates and provided solid FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, underpinning its cash flow and margins — a primary bullish catalyst for valuation recovery.
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research/opinion pieces argue Adobe is materially undervalued and present buy cases highlighting its durable SaaS economics and franchise strength. Adobe: Outstanding Business At Outstanding Price
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe deepened its alliance with Cognizant to accelerate enterprise generative?AI adoption — a strategic partnership that could help drive enterprise SaaS revenues and offset competitive threats. Adobe Deepens Cognizant Alliance To Push Enterprise Generative AI Adoption
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other media note that Adobe is a trending stock and summarize factors investors should monitor (valuation, AI exposure, product momentum) without a definitive directional signal. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains around a “Hold” average rating — suggests mixed views and limited near?term conviction from sell?side. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — this looks like a data anomaly and shouldn’t be read as a real change in positioning.
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have been downgrading Adobe amid fears that generative AI could disrupt parts of its business, and some research houses have reiterated sell calls — creating nearer?term selling pressure. Analysts are downgrading Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Here’s What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines and commentators point to a tech/software sell?off driven by AI fears and macro uncertainties; Adobe has traded off with peers and has posted steeper declines at times. 3 Historically Cheap Software Stocks Begging to Be Bought Amid the Recent Tech Rout AI wreaking havoc across software stocks, job losses might follow: Tom Lee
- Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage notes Adobe has at times fallen faster than the broader market, reflecting heightened investor sensitivity to sector risk. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
