Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 262.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $263.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.10 and a 1 year high of $464.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.16.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

