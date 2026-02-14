Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,234 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $255.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

