Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,234 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Vertiv
In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Stock Performance
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.
Key Stories Impacting Vertiv
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, record backlog and upbeat guidance — Vertiv reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS, strong year-over-year sales growth and set a bullish Q1/FY26 outlook; management highlighted explosive AI-driven order momentum and a record backlog (~$15B), which underpin longer-term revenue visibility. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Vertiv Stock Post Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Initial market reaction was strongly bullish — the stock gapped up on the earnings beat and guidance, reflecting investor enthusiasm for Vertiv’s AI/data-center exposure before some gains were later pared. Vertiv Trading Up 24.7% on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price-target lifts — Mizuho raised its price target materially and several bullish notes/upgrade pieces argue Vertiv’s growth profile merits a premium, supporting further institutional interest. Vertiv price target raised at Mizuho
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows and long-term growth narrative — coverage notes a strong multi-year inflow trend and the company’s positioning in AI infrastructure has made Vertiv an institutional favorite, contributing to the stock’s big run since 2023. See How Inflows Make Vertiv an Institutional Favorite
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups on long-term growth merit — several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Globe and Mail) outline why Vertiv is a high-growth pick over a multi-year horizon, pointing to secular data-center and AI capex tailwinds; these are context pieces rather than immediate share drivers. Why Vertiv is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & transcripts — detailed call transcripts and highlights outline backlog dynamics, supply-chain commentary and margin assumptions; useful for modeling but neutral until guidance is proven. Vertiv Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and calls for a breather — some analysts and commentators say the stock’s rally has priced in too much near-term perfection for the AI cycle and recommend caution or a downgrade, which likely pressured the shares after the initial pop. Vertiv Soars On AI Boom, But Valuations Need A Breather
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking despite fundamentals — multiple reports note that shares slipped intraday even after beats, indicating traders are locking gains and rotation is weighing on price in the near term. Vertiv Q4 Earnings Beat, Net Sales Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
About Vertiv
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
