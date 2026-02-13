Reviewing LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) & Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euro Tech and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euro Tech $15.38 million 0.59 $730,000.00 N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.25 -$10.35 million ($1.01) -1.88

Euro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Euro Tech and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euro Tech 1 0 0 0 1.00 LiqTech International 1 0 1 0 2.00

LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 121.05%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Euro Tech and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -53.25% -61.21% -28.15%

Risk & Volatility

Euro Tech has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as spectrophotometers, colorimeters, chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general-purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, and continuous emissions monitoring systems; and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature and pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company distributes programmable logic controllers, telemetry units, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems and software. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

