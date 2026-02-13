MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $235.37 and last traded at $234.27, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.22.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.00.

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

