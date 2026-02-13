CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.