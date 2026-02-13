CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.
CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group
CBRE Group Stock Up 4.2%
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key CBRE Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set an ambitious growth plan for 2026 — targeting ~$2B of data?center revenue and ~17% EPS growth while expanding AI?driven efficiencies, signaling new growth levers (positive for longer?term revenue diversification). CBRE targets $2B data center revenue and 17% EPS growth in 2026 while expanding AI-driven efficiencies
- Positive Sentiment: CBRE reported Q4 core EPS of $2.73, beating consensus and showing double?digit EPS growth versus last year; management raised FY?2026 core EPS guidance to $7.30–$7.60, underscoring confidence in profit growth. CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue grew ~12% y/y to ~$11.6B for Q4 and ~13% for 2025, showing broad demand across transactional and resilient businesses, though the top?line strength is offset by mixed beats vs some sell?side estimates. AI Uncertainty Melts Away Market Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive (multiple buy/overweight ratings and mid?$170s–$190 targets), so any pullbacks may attract long?term buying depending on macro outlook. $CBRE Releases Q4 2025 Earnings (Quiver Quantitative)
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged a revenue shortfall vs. certain Street estimates and a decline in GAAP EPS (Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.39 y/y lower), which sparked the earlier selloff as investors focused on near?term execution and margin sensitivity. CBRE shares down as Q4 GAAP earnings drop year-over-year
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market concerns about AI reducing office space demand and automating fee?based brokerage work have pressured CBRE and other real?estate services stocks, prompting volatility and short?term selling. CBRE, real estate stocks suffer on AI risk to office demand
- Negative Sentiment: Real?time trading data showed a large intraday volume spike and deep sell?off earlier, reflecting heightened retail/institutional reaction to the mixed prints and AI headlines; this can increase short?term volatility. $CBRE stock is down 14% today (Quiver Quantitative)
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.
In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.