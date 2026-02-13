Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Diverse Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON DIVI traded down GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116. 115,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.95. The stock has a market cap of £189.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 80 and a one year high of GBX 118.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The Company may also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.

