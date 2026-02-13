Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP) Announces Earnings Results

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Cybin stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 163,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,340. Cybin has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Cybin Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health disorders. Headquartered in Toronto and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol HELP, Cybin pursues research and development programs intended to harness the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds to address conditions with significant unmet need.

The company operates a drug discovery and development platform aimed at creating novel small-molecule psychedelic analogs and tailored formulations.

