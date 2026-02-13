Threshold 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.05 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $83.38 million and $3.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is blog.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00715788 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $3,642,171.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

