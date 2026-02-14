Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,286 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 21,393 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $24.10.
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
About Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.