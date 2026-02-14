Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,286 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 21,393 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

About Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

