Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.21.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.80 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,382,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 75.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,694,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,880,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (?99% above average), indicating short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (?99% above average), indicating short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near?term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near?term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price?target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

