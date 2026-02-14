SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,265 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 19,934 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 140,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

