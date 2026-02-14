Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Decreases By 28.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,268 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 19,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HENOY stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

