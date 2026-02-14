Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,772,453 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 3,856,017 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 335,480 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lufax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 10,950,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 852,098 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lufax by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 3,881,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,802,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 240,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Lufax has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About Lufax

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm’s core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

