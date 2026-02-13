Moon Tropica (CAH) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $526.85 thousand and approximately $2.13 thousand worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moon Tropica alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,440.15 or 0.97630857 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,957,500 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,992,500 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 0.16609976 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $358.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Tropica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Tropica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.