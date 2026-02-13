Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.17 and last traded at $74.63, with a volume of 5178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 88.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 85.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.