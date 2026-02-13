Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.2350, with a volume of 58186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF's previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
