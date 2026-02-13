Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.2350, with a volume of 58186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

