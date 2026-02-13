Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Rises By 173.2%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,223 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the January 15th total of 8,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Palladyne AI Stock Up 18.2%
Palladyne AI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Palladyne AI has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Palladyne AI Company Profile
