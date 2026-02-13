Short Interest in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Rises By 173.2%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,223 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the January 15th total of 8,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,607 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Palladyne AI Stock Up 18.2%

Palladyne AI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Palladyne AI has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company’s software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

