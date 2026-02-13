Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Short Interest Update

Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,385 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 120,032 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polyrizon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Polyrizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Polyrizon

Polyrizon Trading Down 3.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polyrizon

Polyrizon stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,132. Polyrizon has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,235.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polyrizon stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.35% of Polyrizon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Polyrizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polyrizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polyrizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.