Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.96 and last traded at C$24.73, with a volume of 28917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Extendicare from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.79.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

