abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,925 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 60,767 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 71,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,418. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. This is a positive change from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.