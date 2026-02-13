SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $14.43. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 249,166 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high?growth technology companies around the globe.

