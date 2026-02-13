Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.

LCUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth $904,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 525,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,577,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 130,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

