Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 9,234,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Trending Headlines about Fortune Brands Innovations

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortune Brands Innovations this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 180.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.