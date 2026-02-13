Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Reported 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.91 and reaffirmed a long-term outlook of greater than 8% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2029 , with management providing year-by-year transparency on expectations.

and reaffirmed a long-term outlook of , with management providing year-by-year transparency on expectations. Signed roughly 3.5 GW of electric service agreements in 2025 and maintain a 7–12 GW data-center pipeline (plus 3–5 GW for other industries), which management estimates will generate about $5 billion in lifetime rate offsets (?>$5/month per residential customer) from current contracts.

Signed roughly and maintain a data-center pipeline (plus 3–5 GW for other industries), which management estimates will generate about in lifetime rate offsets (?>$5/month per residential customer) from current contracts. Maintaining a $43 billion capital plan through 2029 (2026 capex of $11.6 billion) with an equity need of $4.4 billion that is largely hedged via forwards/ATM programs, and management says credit metrics remain above rating-agency thresholds.

Maintaining a capital plan through 2029 (2026 capex of $11.6 billion) with an equity need of that is largely hedged via forwards/ATM programs, and management says credit metrics remain above rating-agency thresholds. Winter Storm Fern inflicted substantial damage with preliminary restoration costs of up to approximately $560 million (LA up to $300M, MS up to $200M, AR ?$60M), mostly capital in nature, though the company expects recovery through normal mechanisms.

Winter Storm Fern inflicted substantial damage with preliminary restoration costs of up to approximately (LA up to $300M, MS up to $200M, AR ?$60M), mostly capital in nature, though the company expects recovery through normal mechanisms. Regulatory momentum and policy changes across jurisdictions (e.g., Arkansas Generating Arkansas Jobs Act, Louisiana “Lightning Initiative,” Texas MISO rider and recent project approvals) are being used to accelerate generation, transmission, and economic-development projects.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 2,567,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,617. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

