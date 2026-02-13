Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HudBay Minerals (HBM)

HudBay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2026 – HudBay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $32.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – HudBay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/28/2026 – HudBay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/28/2026 – HudBay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2026 – HudBay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/19/2026 – HudBay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2026 – HudBay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

1/14/2026 – HudBay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/8/2026 – HudBay Minerals was given a new $34.50 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – HudBay Minerals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – HudBay Minerals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – HudBay Minerals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – HudBay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/15/2025 – HudBay Minerals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

