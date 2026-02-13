Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.57, but opened at $46.33. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $46.3550, with a volume of 6,238,501 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 26.7%

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.