Northland Securities Expects Increased Earnings for OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on OneMain to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in OneMain by 101.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,098. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,181. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

