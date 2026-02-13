KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.7273.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.88%.KB Home’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 204.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,301,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,788.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

