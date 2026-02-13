Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.96 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $18.96 or 0.00027413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $188.96 million and approximately $128.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,773.40 or 0.41595405 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,842 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance.

