IMA Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 765.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

