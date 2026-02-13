IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

